Over four years, the Tangipahoa Parish coroner quadrupled the number of consultations he performed with people thought to be suffering from a mental health or addiction crisis — appointments where he would decide whether patients should be held in treatment facilities against their will.
Coroner Dr. Rick Foster did 180 of those consults, called Coroner's Emergency Certificates, in 2018. He did 230 in 2019, and 363 in 2020, parish payroll records show. In 2021, the prior year's number more than doubled: Foster completed 776 screens that year.
In October, six weeks after Hurricane Ida, Foster visited with four mental health patients in a single afternoon. Records show it was one of three times in a two-week period when he saw that many patients in one day.
Foster and others in his field attribute the exploding demand for these consultations, a duty given to Louisiana coroners under an obscure state law, to a surge in mental health crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Combined with the opening of several new psychiatric care facilities, he says his office is stretched thin.
Foster said he used to do more of the screens at emergency rooms for patients who would later be moved to facilities outside the parish.
“Now I barely am able to go to the ER as I am so busy seeing the patients that are in the new facilities,” he wrote in an email.
The screenings Foster was doing in the pandemic’s second year became so frequent that they raised eyebrows among Tangipahoa’s local officials.
"CECs" cost taxpayers, because the parish reimburses Foster for each appointment. Under his current agreement with the parish, Foster personally makes $100 for each CEC appointment he does. In 2021, the consults earned him $77,600 in addition to his $40,574 salary.
That cost has grown so fast that parish leaders moved to split the coroner's budget from the rest of parish government.
How CECs work, how the coroner gets paid
The Coroner’s Emergency Certificate process exists because of a little-known state statute that gives coroners — locally elected officials whose main job is determining how people died — the duty of offering second opinions about whether severely ill mental health patients require being hospitalized for more than a couple of days.
It’s a process unique to Louisiana that often perplexes people, said Richard Kramer, director of the Florida Parishes Human Services Authority and a former psychiatric hospital executive. In other states, other healthcare workers typically manage those kinds of screens.
“It does seem a little odd when you start thinking about it, because coroners are generally thought of for another reason,” Kramer said. “If we start having a conversation in some type of setting that has people from other states, and I mention the coroner, all of a sudden people are looking at me like I misspoke.”
Coroners perform the screens at the request of hospital physicians.
If a doctor wants to keep a psychiatric care patient in a hospital facility beyond 72 hours, he or she must get a coroner to sign a Coroner’s Emergency Certificate, or CEC. To sign the certificate, a coroner must determine that the patients are a danger to themselves or others or are grievously disabled to the point that they should remain hospitalized for up to 15 more days.
The arrangement makes sense in part because — except in very rare circumstances — coroners are doctors themselves, said Chuck Credo, an attorney and expert in mental health law who has represented coroners around the state. That gives the officials a degree of expertise in offering second opinions about patients' mental health.
No centralized database of CEC trends exists in the state. But most of the time coroners are summoned, they approve the request, Credo said, because the majority of those patients are still in crisis.
“That’s not to say that for the majority of people going through mental health crises, the crisis doesn’t resolve,” Credo said.
State law gives local governments discretion in deciding how coroners get paid for doing CECs, saying that “the examining coroner shall be entitled to the fee authorized by law in his parish.” For some coroners, CEC appointments for parish residents are covered by their parish salary.
Requests rise everywhere
Differences in hospital services and population size mean trends in the number of CECs coroners perform are difficult to compare across Louisiana. A booming suburban area like Jefferson Parish has many more healthcare facilities, residents, and hospital beds per capita than rural parishes in the state’s north, for example, leading to more requests that coroners evaluate patients.
Still, coroners and mental health professionals across South Louisiana echoed Foster’s message that pandemic-related mental health and substance abuse crises have increased demand for the screens.
In Jefferson Parish, the Coroner’s Office did roughly 4,000 CECs each year in 2018, 2019 and 2020, according to data the office provided. The figure rose in 2021 to 5,216. Similarly, East Baton Rouge City-Parish coroner Beau Clark did between 7,500 and 7,900 CECs each year from 2018 to 2020; then in 2021, his office did 8,433 of the screens.
And in Orleans Parish, the number shot up to 4,482 in 2021 — from 2,457 in 2018, 2,792 in 2019 and 2,586 in 2020, according to data a parish spokesman provided.
An outlier in the region was the St. Tammany Parish coroner’s office, which logged 2,659 CECs through the third quarter of 2021 — on pace to fall short of the parish’s 2020 figure by about 100 appointments.
Even the coroner in Livingston Parish, who does a fraction of the CECs performed in larger parishes because the area has few hospitals, saw a two-fold increase in the past year: the office did 170 CECs in 2021 after doing 84 the previous year, the office's secretary said.
Coroners described the demand for late-stage mental health resources as a different kind of hospital overload than the one that’s taken center stage in the pandemic.
“The mental health issues that have accompanied COVID are huge,” said Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich, the Jefferson Parish coroner and president of the Louisiana Coroner’s Association. “It’s crazy, from a mental health perspective, how taxed the system is right now.”
Tangipahoa’s four-fold rise in CECs over as many years is more pronounced than in other parishes. But the severity of the pandemic’s effects on mental health don't necessarily render that increase unusual, Credo said.
The pandemic has pushed demand for behavioral health services “to crisis levels,” said Robin Embry, a spokesperson for Oceans Behavioral Health network.
The network opened a psychiatric care hospital in the Tangipahoa Parish town of Kentwood last year, Embry said, plus another facility in Hammond the year prior. Universal Behavioral Health Hospital in Hammond also requests CECs, Foster said, meaning there are at least three facilities dedicated to mental health issues in the parish that request the screenings, plus the general-service hospitals.
‘He should be able to run his office’
Coupled with other growing costs, the rising number of commitment orders led parish officials in Tangipahoa to start asking if there is a way to make the coroner’s costs more predictable.
To date, workers in Foster’s office have been classified as employees of Tangipahoa Parish government. Foster and the council are hammering out a new agreement that would give Foster’s office its own annual budget of $875,000, with which he would manage his own payroll and expenses — akin to the District Attorney’s Office or the clerk of court.
“A lot of what we’ve been doing with the coroner is recognizing he’s a duly elected, parish-wide official, and he should be able to run his office,” said Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller.
At present, Foster said, the coroner’s office is the only parish-wide governmental office that falls entirely under the authority of the parish council. The agreement, which he said was mutual and which is set to take effect later this spring, “will make us like every other Parish Government Office,” Foster said.
Parish leaders said the agreement will assuage worries about unpredictability in the office’s finances.
Foster said the trends they're concerned about are a result of his office being overloaded in an unprecedented time. The pandemic created a mountain of additional work for the Coroner's Office, between an increase in autopsies and the heightened demand for mental health care.
His small, rural office doesn’t employ specialists like the psychiatrists who work for some bigger coroners’ offices and can share the load of doing CECs. It’s been hard to keep up, Foster said.
“The volume has increased tremendously and I am doing this essentially all — over 99% — by myself,” Foster said.