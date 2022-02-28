Baton Rouge is struggling to recruit and retain workers to positions throughout city-parish government, hampering day-to-day operations as the economy recovers from the pandemic.
About 819 positions, or 18.9% of the city-parish’s 4,336 jobs, are currently vacant, according to data provided by the city-parish. That’s up from a rate of 12.9% in 2019, when there were 31 more positions that the city-parish was actively recruiting for.
In presentations to the Metro Council, department heads frequently complain of high vacancy rates hindering their work.
Metro Council’s annual budget hearings late last year brought the issue to the forefront as a carousel of department heads said high vacancy rates were preventing them from operating efficiently.
The Department of Juvenile Services, which operates the parish Juvenile Detention Center, has a vacancy rate of 35%, up from 18% in 2019. Emergency Medical Services has a vacancy rate of 20%, up from 10% in 2019. City Court has a vacancy rate of 28%, up from 18% in 2019, according to city-parish data.
“It’s an issue in every single department, from City Court to (Department of Public Works), police, et cetera,” Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel said during a Nov. 30 hearing.
Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Murphy Paul in January laid out an aggressive strategy to the Metro Council to tackle Baton Rouge’s high rate of violent crime that included additional patrols and a partnership with state and federal law enforcement. For there to be enough manpower to implement the plan, the department’s “No. 1 priority” is to fill at least 50 vacancies, Paul said.
“We need boots on the ground for these strategies to work,” Paul said at the time. “We have to fill these vacancies.”
BRPD has a vacancy rate of 15.8%, up from 11% in 2019, according to city-parish data.
The trend is just one piece of a nationwide labor shortage seen as the pandemic recedes and the economy recovers. Local governments report difficulties filling positions that required a variety of skills, from engineering to policing, according to a 2021 survey of state and local governments by nonpartisan think tank MissionSquare Research Institute.
“We’re not an outlier when you compare us to other governments or you compare us, frankly, to other employers,” city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said.
In an interview Friday, Gissel said vacancy problems weren’t created by the pandemic, but they were intensified by the economic and social upheaval brought on by the crisis. A 2015 salary study showed the city-parish was underpaying its employees when compared to private employers across a number of departments, an issue that lingered until the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Gissel said.
The problem has only grown as the private sector seeks to attract workers by increasing pay and providing better benefits.
“Part of it is the pandemic, but a lot of it has to do with salaries,” Gissel said. “We know as those rates go up for fast food workers and all over the market, we’re going to have to address that.”
That requires a hard look at the city-parish’s $1 billion-plus budget to find surplus funds that can be used for pay raises, Gissel said.
Metro Council early last year approved two raises totaling 6% for BRPD employees over 2020 salaries, although members of the police force remain underpaid compared to their counterparts at other agencies. The money for raises came through “efficiences,” or efforts to make the department more efficient and in turn freeing up additional funds, Gissel said.
The city-parish is also flush with cash in the form of one-time federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. That money can’t be used for pay raises because it isn’t recurring, Gissel said, but it can be used to make the government more efficient through the purchase of new equipment and vehicles, saving money in the long run.
Members of the Metro Council, conservative and liberal, were in agreement that it would require a hard look at the city-parish general fund budget to find funding for pay raises in order to address the problem. But there were few ideas for where exactly that excess spending is located, likely necessitating an examination of each department’s budget.
Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. and Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole, who are Democrats, echoed statements from the mayor-president’s office, calling for a deep look at the budget to locate excess spending that they both say are in abundance.
“There are plenty of things we spend money on and allocate money to that are less important than paying our employees a livable wage,” Dunn said. “I'm not saying it’s going to easily be done, but I think it can be done and be done without raising taxes or creating a millage.”
Councilman Dwight Hudson, a Republican, agreed, pointing to his frequent argument that the city-parish’s dedicated taxes hamper the flexibility of the budget and require a readjustment.
Councilwoman Chauna Banks, a Democrat, specifically pointed to the city-parish’s use of contract workers to fulfill some duties, arguing the practice should be reduced because it costs more than retaining a full-time employee and limits the upward mobility of city-parish employees.
“There has to be a commitment to stop treating our city-parish government employees as step children and giving out these Cinderella contracts to private workers,” Banks said.
But Councilman Aaron Moak, a Republican, said his experience working in the city of Central’s government soon after its creation convinced him that contract workers provide cost-effective services to a city.
The city-parish is already taking steps to generate additional revenue that can be used for pay raises, Gissel said.
Metro Council last year approved a restructuring of the Department of Development that outsourced permitting, inspections and site review for residential and commercial developments in 2022. Permitting fees for residential and commercial developments were also adjusted by the council in December, a move that Gissel said reduced the department’s burden on the budget.
Other segments of the city-parish are being adjusted to generate more revenue, including parking fees downtown to new docking costs at the Mississippi River boat dock, Gissel said.
“Before you go back to the taxpayers for anything, you want to make sure people feel comfortable with how you’re spending your money, and I think we’re doing that,” Gissel said.