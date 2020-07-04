About 100 people marched down the levee in downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, protesting in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Most of the crowd wore face coverings and were dressed in black as they assembled by the Christopher Columbus statute near the Raising Cane's River Center. They held signs bearing phrases like "Columbus was a murderer" and "Your celebration is a sham."
Organizer Des Butler said the event was intended to make a statement against celebrating the Fourth of July in a cultural and political landscape that they see as tense, divided and anti-Black.
"We wanted to hold a peaceful protest because we feel America is anti-Black, so we don't see a reason to be celebrating Independence Day," he said.
Baton Rouge, like many cities across the country, saw weeks of protests after a White police officer was caught on camera killing George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis. While some of those protests resulted in violence in other cities, none have in Baton Rouge.
Butler said recent support for Black Lives Matter and similar movements has changed how people are spending the Fourth of July this year.
"A lot of people have realized there's nothing to celebrate. It's better late than never and I appreciate that now there are a lot of people on the same level," he said.
Organizers on megaphones identified medics with taped red crosses on their arms and handed out water and sports drinks on a hot, humid afternoon. They reminded attendees that the protest would be peaceful and, even though it had begun at the Christopher Columbus statue, there should be no damaging the monument like in other cities with similar marches.
“We are not out there to do anything to the statue, we're out here for symbolic reasons,” organizer Ary Kelly said.
Statues of Columbus have been taken down in other parts of the country because of his role in killing and enslaving native people in the places he explored.
In the wake of the Floyd protests, East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome created a Commission on Racial Equity and Inclusion. She has said that commission will consider whether to take down statues like the one of Columbus and whether to rename city streets that bear the name of Confederate generals.