PIERRE PART — An Assumption Parish mother who authorities say had smoked marijuana and later breast-fed her infant has been arrested after the baby experienced seizures, deputies said Thursday.
Doctors told deputies that they believed the woman's use of marijuana before breast-feeding led to the seizures, said Lonny Cavalier, spokesman for the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.
The child, who had been taken to an area hospital Sunday, tested positive for marijuana.
Kassidy Rodrigue, 22, 119 Randy St., Pierre Part, told deputies Wednesday that she smoked marijuana hours before breast-feeding the baby and that no one else had been around the infant and smoked marijuana recently, Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a statement.
Deputies booked Rodrigue on counts of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and child desertion, Falcon said.
Rodrigue’s bail has been set at $125,000 and she remained Thursday in Assumption Parish Detention Center in Napoleonville, Falcon said.