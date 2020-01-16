An early-morning house fire off Highland Road has been ruled as arson, investigators say.
Crews were called to the 400 block of West Johnson Street just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday.
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department says crews arrived to find the vacant house completely engulfed in flames.
The blaze was contained within 20 minutes and did not spread to any other structures, officials said.
Investigators say the cause of the fire is arson. The house was a total loss.
No injuries were reported.