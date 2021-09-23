A damage assessor from the Federal Emergency Management Agency showed up at someone's house in Tangipahoa Parish this week to verify a Hurricane Ida relief claim — only to find that the house was fine, and the resident hadn't even asked for help.
It's an early case of fraudsters trying to take advantage of federal aid and desperate homeowners, local officials say.
"This kind of fraud was common after Katrina, and it's likely to appear again after Ida," said Jimmy Travis, chief of operations for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
It's the first case of post-Ida fraud Travis has heard of so far. But he fears more will crop up.
With the massive effort underway to repair homes damaged by Ida, officials want residents to take extra care with personal information stored online, and with who they hire to fix their houses.
Sixteen years ago, fraudulent contractors stole millions of dollars after Katrina from residents who hired them for jobs that were ultimately never finished.
Also, hackers have taken advantage of people turning to online filing for unemployment insurance and other relief programs because of COVID-19.
The sheer scale of property damage Ida left behind raises fraud concerns simply because so much restoration work is necessary, Travis said.
Particularly in heavily-forested parts of Southeast Louisiana like Tangipahoa Parish, the storm's shrieking winds dropped trees on homes and blew away roofs in staggering numbers.
Before hiring a contractor, residents should check with their parish government's permitting offices to know they're licensed, Travis said. And he urged people to safeguard their digital information to prevent the kind of fraud reported to the sheriff's department this week.
Ways to protect against cybercrime include limiting the information you share online, keeping software up-to-date, using a password manager and only connecting to a secure internet feed.