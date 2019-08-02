Carl Weiss Jr., who authorized what turned out to be an inconclusive investigation into whether his father really assassinated Huey Long in 1935, has died. He was 84.
Weiss Jr. was an infant when Long died after being shot inside the Louisiana state Capitol building on Sept. 8, 1935. In the early 1990s, he agreed to let Washington, D.C., forensic scientist James Starrs look into whether Dr. Carl Weiss fired the shot that killed the U.S. senator and former governor.
At a forum on the 75th anniversary of Long’s assassination, Weiss Jr. said he didn’t believe his father was “a bad apple” capable of a political killing.
"I don't believe that he fired a fatal shot or indeed that he carried a gun into the state Capitol that night," Weiss Jr. said.
State Police have maintained that Weiss killed Long, likely over Long's political and personal attacks on Weiss’ in-laws. Long’s bodyguards then killed Weiss.
Long was a U.S. senator when he died but still wielded control over Louisiana politics through his successor as Louisiana governor, O.K. Allen. Weiss was a doctor whose father-in-law was a judge in St. Landry Parish. Long backed legislation that would have gerrymandered Judge Benjamin Henry Pavy out of his post.
Weiss Jr., who was 3 months old when his father died, was an orthopedic surgeon in New York. State Police reopened an investigation of Long’s death after the purported murder weapon and several investigative documents were recovered from the daughter of a former police superintendent.
At a 1999 conference at Louisiana College, one of Long’s granddaughters said too much attention had been paid to Long’s killing and that “we should celebrate his life.”
Weiss Jr. had said before the conference that the "court of public opinion" would render a final verdict. "It is what the public believes through the media that ultimately makes the difference," he said 20 years ago.