The Senate Select Committee on Women and Children will hold its third hearing Thursday morning focusing on allegations that LSU mishandled reports of rape, dating violence and other types of misconduct on campus.
The committee initially called on 10 LSU staffers, board members and lawyers to testify at the hearing, but all of them had declined their invitations at the request of the university amid new legal threats.
Many of the officials asked to testify instead sent letters to the committee in an attempt to answer questions they might have asked, including head football coach Ed Orgeron, Senior Associate Athletic Director Miriam Segar, Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry, LSU's general counsel Winston DeCuir and Taylor Porter attorney Vicki Crochet.
The hearing will start at 10 a.m. You can follow live updates below.
