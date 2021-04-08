BR.legewomen.031121 TS 617.jpg
Interim LSU President Thomas Galligan answers a legislator's question during on Wednesday during testimony in the Legislature's Senate Select Committee on Women & Children. The committee heard testimony regarding sexual misconduct allegations and incidents at Louisiana colleges and universities, LSU in particular. Rep. Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge, is at left, and Rep. Aimee Freeman, D-New Orleans, is at right.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

The Senate Select Committee on Women and Children will hold its third hearing Thursday morning focusing on allegations that LSU mishandled reports of rape, dating violence and other types of misconduct on campus.

The committee initially called on 10 LSU staffers, board members and lawyers to testify at the hearing, but all of them had declined their invitations at the request of the university amid new legal threats

Many of the officials asked to testify instead sent letters to the committee in an attempt to answer questions they might have asked, including head football coach Ed OrgeronSenior Associate Athletic Director Miriam SegarExecutive Deputy Athletic Director Verge AusberryLSU's general counsel Winston DeCuir and Taylor Porter attorney Vicki Crochet.

