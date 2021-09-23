As the sun set over Pointe Coupee Parish Wednesday, more than 200 friends and family of Trey Allen released green and yellow balloons in honor of a young man whose friends described as a “kind-hearted country boy” who would give others the shirt off his back.

“You called and asked for anything, he was coming,” said longtime family friend Thomas Jones. “I don’t think he ever really told anybody ‘no.’”

Allen, 21, was killed Saturday in the parking lot of Raxx Bar and Grill in Erwinville.

According to police and witnesses at the scene, he was attempting to stop a fight that had broken out between a friend and a group of youths when he was shot by a 17-year-old, who then fled the area and was later arrested.

“We’re all calling him a hero because he … went to go help a friend who was getting jumped. When he went to go pick the friend up, he started getting hit from behind,” said Jones, a school resource officer with the Iberville Sheriff’s Office.

Born and raised in the small, tight-knit community of Livonia, a town with a population just under 1,400, Allen’s easygoing personality and quick smile never failed to draw others to him.

A lifelong sports fanatic and son of a high school baseball coach, Allen began playing baseball at age three, later going on to play both baseball and football at Livonia High School.

After graduation, Jones said Allen found his calling as a little league coach for the PC Tigers and spent much of his time mentoring young athletes who loved to watch his frequent antics at games and practices.

When he wasn’t coaching, Allen, an avid outdoorsman, loved fishing or hunting with his father at Big Horn Hunting Club in Jackson. Jones said the two often went alligator hunting together and had returned from a trip with friends just two weeks before Allen’s death.

“He brought his mom with us the other day and she killed her first alligator and he was so excited,” Jones said. “He was a real big mamma’s boy.”

As the balloons representing Livonia high school’s colors drifted out of sight Wednesday, Allen’s sister, Nikki Allen, remembered him as a goofy and doting uncle to her young son.

“You picture an all-American boy and Trey fits the description,” she said. She described her baby brother as “the best person ever” — someone who always took care of those around him.

“He’s a jokester to say the least. I think that’s the best description I could give,” she said. “He’d be joking with me one minute, but he loved just as much as he joked.

“He stayed 13 hours on the couch when I was giving birth, just didn’t leave me. He’d give you the shirt off his back, he’d do whatever he had to.”

Now, as Allen’s friends and families learn how to navigate life without one of their biggest support systems, many acknowledge their community will never feel the same.

Justin Vallet, a childhood friend of Allen’s who was at Raxx Bar and Grill the night he was killed, said he doubts he’ll ever again step foot inside the restaurant, which was once a popular spot for the pair and their friends.

“I have to pass it every day on my way to work,” Vallet said. “I’m going to think about (that night) every time.”

Jones said he hopes his friend’s death won’t have been in vain.

Noting how young the suspect is, he hopes to start a program in schools that will help steer teens away from resorting to violence as a form of conflict resolution.

In the meantime, however, Jones said he’s mourning what could have been.

“I’m going to miss the way he was with the kids. He would do anything for those kids,” he said. “He’ll never get to experience what it’s like being a father.”