The candidate pool in the search for the next superintendent of Baton Rouge's recreation and parks system has been narrowed down to four individuals.

The list of finalists includes two directors of parks and recreation systems in Texas and California, the schools superintendent in East Feliciana Parish and BREC's current chief of management and business service.

BREC's Superintendent Search Committee, comprised of executive committee members of the recreation and parks system's Board of Commissioners, picked the four finalists Thursday night out of the top nine presented to them by the recruiting firm spearheading the search.

"As a committee, we are excited about the caliber of candidates interested in leading BREC during this pivotal time in its history,” Larry Selders, chairman of BREC's Search Committee, said in a news release Friday. “We have a significant number of major projects on the drawing board and are looking for someone who can continue the visionary leadership of Carolyn McKnight. They will have big shoes to fill and it is gratifying to know that the agency will be in good hands, no matter which of these proven leaders is ultimately chosen.”

McKnight, who joined BREC in 2012, in August announced her retirement from the position when her contract expires in January.

The commissioners will immediately begin in-person interviews with each of the candidates with hopes of selecting a new superintendent at its next meeting Dec. 19.

The search firm Emergent Method received 27 applications for the position, some of whom the firm actively recruited, according to a news release.

The four finalists are:

• Chris Nunes, director of Parks & Recreation for The Woodlands township in Texas.

• Carlos Sam, superintendent of schools for the East Feliciana Parish School Board.

• Nicholas Williams, director of Parks & Recreation for the city of Oakland, California.

• Corey Wilson, BREC's chief of Management and Business Service.