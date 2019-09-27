The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge was honored Wednesday at a ceremony recognizing the "best of the best" in park agencies nationwide.
Currently, there are approximately 10,000 park and recreation agencies in the country and BREC is one of only 178 of them to hold national accreditation.
BREC was one of the first four agencies in the country to receive national recognition in 1994 from the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies. It has continued to earn national accreditation ever since.
“This honor is the result of continuous effort by the entire BREC staff to exemplify excellence in all areas of park and recreation management and our work with the community to make East Baton Rouge Parish a healthier, more vibrant place to live, work and play,” said BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson.
BREC was also honored as one of the top large park systems in the country along with Chicago, Illinois, Mesa, Arizona and Fairfax, Virginia.