New filings circulating among attorneys involved in the lawsuit over the creation of a new city of St. George within East Baton Rouge Parish offers some insight into what municipal services and administrative functions organizers intend to privatize or keep under the city-parish's umbrella.

However, the attorneys for the trio of plaintiffs hoping to block the creation of the proposed city say St. George organizers still haven't provided the specifics Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome sought before deciding to challenge the incorporation.

"They haven't told us anything new," said attorney Mary Olive Pierson, who leads the legal team representing Broome, Councilman LaMont Cole and Lewis Unglesby in the lawsuit against St. George. "This still indicates they don't have a plan yet. It's a statement of what they're planning to do but not anything they've done to explain how this will happen."

Andrew Murrell, a spokesman for the St. George proponents, didn't completely disagree with Pierson's comments, but said it's not "rocket science" to determine how the proposed city would operate.

The recent court filing nearly mirrors what's been posted on the St. George movement's website for the past three years, Murrell said.

"We detailed our plan to have public-private partnerships with no employees and using existing property and sales taxes to fund everything," he said. "If you look at our property tax bills, a lot of these services we already pay for. It's not going to be much different."

St. George was on track to become the fifth city in East Baton Rouge Parish following the October 2019 election, when 54% of the voters living within the proposed boundaries for the city in the southeastern corner of the parish voted in favor of the incorporation.

But things are now in limbo after the Broome-led lawsuit.

The legal challenge asks the court to deny the incorporation of what would be a majority-white city of more than 80,000 people because of the financial impact it would have on the rest of the city-parish, according to Broome's administration.

According to court filings, Pierson and her team asked organizers for detailed plans on how city services would be handled — specifically which ones St. George would privatize and which ones the new city would expect the city-parish to continue handling.

According to the response from St. George's legal team, organizers intend to keep at least eight municipal services under the oversight of the city-parish. Those include garbage collection and recycling, sewage and wastewater treatment, emergency medical services and 911, animal control and parks and recreation.

Law enforcement and fire protection would also remain as-is. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office polices the unincorporated parts of the parish and St. George Fire already provides services in the area.

About 11 administrative functions and municipal services will be handled by a private contractor, the court filing also states. Those include public works, maintenance of traffic signs and signals on municipal streets, drainage, planning and zoning, financial bookkeeping, building inspections, purchasing procurement, public relations, emergency response and floodplain management.

The mayor of the proposed city would handle economic development.

Organizers, thus far, have no plans to create a city court, have no vehicle fleet or human resources department since there will be a limited number of employees.

The proposed city would only be required to have a mayor, board of alderman or city council, town clerk and chief of police, who would essentially act as a liaison between the Sheriff's Office and the new city.

Murrell said much of the other details the plaintiffs have asked for, like specifics on who the proposed city would contract services with and at what costs, can't be determined until after the lawsuit is resolved. That is something that could take years.

"You're not going to get the exact answer to those questions until that happens," Murrell said.

But according to their response, filed earlier this month, organizers are taking most of their cues from Central. They've even been in talks to use the Institute for Building Technology Safety, the private firm that currently handled some of Central's administrative and municipal functions.

But those services would have to be contracted out through a public bidding process, so there's no guarantee IBTS would be awarded the contract in St. George.