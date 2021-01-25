More than 50 pets were rescued from a destroyed home Friday in Pointe Coupee Parish after the owner was found dead inside the house.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Animal Services are asking for donations for the rescued animals after they were found in serious need of medical care after living in neglected home, according to a statement posted on their Facebook page.
“Pet feces feet deep in some places, bugs, mites, rodents and ammonia filled the home,” the statement reads. “No water, few lights, and sadly a forgotten life.”
Some animals were hospitalized and all were covered in fleas and scabies, according to PCPAS. Most are also blind, hairless, and most likely heartworm positive.
The shelter is asking for towels, towels, puppy pads, heating pads, paper towels, antibiotic shampoo as well as veterinary care and monetary donations to the Bissell Pet Foundation.
The pets will be held for treatment for the next 30 days.