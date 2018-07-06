PLAQUEMINE - A two-vehicle crash on La. 1 south of La. 75 in Iberville Parish shortly after noon on Thursday took the life of 21-year-old Tyler Cavalier of Pierre Part, State Police said.
The crash happened as Darryl Chapman, 46, of Denham Springs was traveling southbound on La. 1 in a 2015 Kenworth tanker truck, while Cavalier was traveling southbound on La.1 in a 2004 Nissan Altima behind Chapman’s 18-wheeler.
Chapman came to a stop at a railroad crossing and was struck from behind by Cavalier, Trooper Bryan Lee, spokesman for Troop A, said.
Cavalier was properly restrained but sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberville Parish Coroner’s Office, Lee said.
Chapman was properly restrained and was not injured. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from both drivers for analysis, State Police said.