A Brusly man was cited for taking clients on charter fishing trips without the required licenses, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Monday.
Agents cited Austin Rivault, 24, in Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish on Friday on two counts of failing to comply with charter boat regulations, the LDWF said in a statement.
The agency received a complaint that Rivault was going on for-hire charter fishing trips with clients in June and July without the required charter fishing licenses.
After agents made contact with Rivault, he admitted to taking clients on charter fishing trips without the required licenses, the LDWF said.
LDWF requires all charter fishermen to have a U.S. Coast Guard captain's license, an LDWF charter boat fishing guide license, and proof of at least $300,000 liability insurance, with all proof in their possession while on the water and fishing.
Failing to have a charter guide license carries up to a $950 fine and 120 days in jail for each offense.