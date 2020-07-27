A bar in Gonzales is one of four across the state facing suspensions of their permit following repeated non-compliance with Gov. John Bel Edwards' mandates on business practices aimed at mitigating the spread of the coronavirus, the State Fire Marshal's Office said.
The state Office of Alcohol Tobacco Control has suspended bar permits for public safety violations, pending a hearing, for the following:
- Pelican Pub, 6473 La. 44, Gonzales.
- Sand Dollar Tiki Bar, 158 Sand Dollar Court, Grand Isle.
- Frosty Factory, 4688 Common St., Lake Charles.
- Wo-de’s Chill Spot, 3400 Westbank Expressway, Harvey.
Multiple inspections of the Pelican Pub in Gonzales by State Fire Marshal deputies and ATC agents found violations of the governor’s order, including being open to and serving the public inside the bar this past weekend, the Fire Marshal's Office said.
According to a business inspection report by the state Fire Marshal's Office on July 3, the Pelican Pub on that date failed to comply with the number of customers allowed under regulations, to maintain 6 feet between customers, and to space the tables out appropriately.
Employees at the Gonzales bar were not wearing face coverings, the business inspection report says.
The Sand Dollar Tiki Bar in Grand Isle was found to have been serving drinks to a large, non-socially distanced crowd at an outdoor pavilion and allowing them to remain on premises to consume those drinks despite the limitations of its bar permit, the State Fire Marshal's Office said. The investigation into this case is ongoing.
Multiple inspections conducted at the Frosty Factory in Lake Charles by State Fire Marshal deputies and Louisiana Department of Health sanitarians found violations of the governor’s order including being open to and serving the public inside the bar.
In Harvey, in response to complaints over the weekend regarding a large, non-socially distanced crowd outside of Wo-de’s Chill Spot, the bar was found to have been open to and serving the public inside.
Hearings are scheduled for these businesses on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6.
Consequences could result in a permit suspension period of up to 30 days, the State Fire Marshal's office said.