Baton Rouge's extreme skate park on Perkins Road was temporarily closed Thursday after vandals spray painted graffiti across the park's surfaces, including skating ramps, a table and walls.

Park officials posted on Twitter Wednesday at 10:16 a.m. about the closure, but followed it with another tweet about an hour later saying the spray paint had been cleaned off. The vandalism included images of a heart and the words "build that wall."

In posting about the graffiti, park management said it "can ruin (the park) for everyone."

Due to graffiti at the skatepark, we will be CLOSED until it is removed. We work very hard to provide the best park for our patrons and it’s sad that this type of thing can ruin it for everyone.

pic.twitter.com/GjbPvQnTjc — BREC Extreme Sports (@BRECXSports) November 7, 2018

This isn't the first time the park has shut down because of vandalism. It closed down for several hours last summer after a number of words and images were painted across the main skating bowl and BMX track.

"We have some awesome people around here. Voila. Just like that, our park is back to normal," park management tweeted with images of the cleaned park. "Thank you for all who understand why we take such a drastic approach. It is because of that and YOU that we are able to provide the best free skatepark in the state."

pic.twitter.com/XgOnRQigya — BREC Extreme Sports (@BRECXSports) November 7, 2018

