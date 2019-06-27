Lala Singleton had no idea she was sitting on $1 million.
Singleton's sister-in-law in Connecticut tagged the Baton Rouge woman in a Facebook post after the Louisiana Lottery announced a winning Powerball ticket had been sold locally.
After examining her ticket, and double checking with her coworkers, the Baton Rouge resident discovered she matched all five winning numbers.
According to the Louisiana Lottery, Singleton received $710,000 after state and federal taxes were withheld from the prize. She plans on paying off all of her and her husband's debt, contributing to their children’s college funds and donating to the charity Jumpstart Your Heart, which she works closely with.
“It’s been a stressful year,” Singleton said. “It has just been one thing after another lately… but joy comes in the morning.”
The winning ticket was sold at Charge Up 47, which will receive 1 percent ($10,000) of the earnings.