A Monday morning fire at a Baton Rouge apartment complex caused by a malfunctioning dryer left almost a dozen people displaced, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. at an apartment in the Park Place Apartments complex on S. Harrells Ferry Road. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming out of one apartment.
Authorities said the fire, which started because of a malfunction clothes dryer, was contained to the apartment but other apartments near by were damaged by smoke and water.
Nine adults and one child were displaced by the fire and are being assisting by The Red Cross.
No one was injured in the blaze.