Two Tangipahoa Parish officials have pleaded guilty to violating federal election laws years after a sweeping FBI investigation into vote buying allegations in the parish.
Former Amite City police chief Jerry Trabona, 72, and current city council member Kristian "Kris" Hart, 49, admitted on Wednesday they conspired to pay people in exchange for votes in two local elections in 2016, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
In addition, Hart also pleaded guilty to three counts of paying and offering to pay voters during the 2016 and 2020 elections.
The pair faced federal charges because candidates for federal office appeared on ballots the two officials interfered with: The November 2016 open primary ballot, which included candidates in the U.S. presidential race, and the 2016 open general in December of that year, which featured a U.S. Senate race. The 2020 election Hart tampered with featured the U.S. presidential race.
Trabona was up for re-election as police chief on the Louisiana open primary ballot in November 2016. Hart ran for his city council seat in the general election the following month, according to court documents.
Beginning in January 2016, Trabona met with Hart and gave him money to buy votes for him, documents say.
Afterward, purportedly using that money, Hart gave operatives cash to buy votes and directed them to report back after they had paid others to vote. The filings also say Hart employed vote buyers to identify people who hadn’t voted, take them to the polls and pay them for their vote.
“Typically, Hart provided the vote buyers working for him with several hundred dollars cash and directed them to provide potential voters with $10 or $20 in exchange for their votes,” according to documents.
Court filings say Hart continued vote buying into October 2020, the year he ran successfully for re-election.
The FBI investigation, begun in 2018, focused largely on the Tangipahoa Parish area, with agents interviewing an array of local politicians and political operatives and reviewing election activities and campaign expenditures in the area.
“We must have fair elections, free from the taint of corruption, to ensure a fully functional government,” said U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans for the Eastern District of Louisiana. “Safeguarding the voting process is of paramount importance to our office and the Department of Justice.”
Trabona and Hart are scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 1. They face up to five years in prison on each count.