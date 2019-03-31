Who would we contact about getting sidewalks repaired?
"This question is asked often in the community," says Fred Raiford, city-parish director of transportation and drainage. "If you look at the East Baton Rouge Parish Code of Ordinances, Chapter 3. Sidewalks under Part II. Repairing, Maintaining and Constructing Sidewalks you will find under Section 2:171 Duty of owners, it states it shall be the duty of all owners of lots fronting on streets having paved sidewalks to address three items.
1. Pave, repair and keep in repair the sidewalks in front of their lots by removing all uneven and broken sections and replacing them with such material as will level the surface and make it uniform.
2. Provide sufficient drainage over or under the sidewalks to prevent the accumulation of standing water on or near the sidewalk
3. Prevent the growth or accumulation of weeds, grass, dirt or other nuisance on sidewalks, or the neutral grounds adjacent thereto.
"It has been a policy with the city departments that if a utility of the city-parish (sewer or drainage) caused the problem within the sidewalk area, then the city would make the repair to the utility and repair the sidewalk also."
To make a request to city-parish for service, you can go online to Red Stick 311 at 311.brla.gov.
Interstate 12 overlay
Why is Interstate 12 in constant repair at what seems to be every other expansion joint from Drusilla to O’Neal lanes, both eastbound and westbound? Are future plans in the works to overlay this failing stretch of interstate?
"There are not any future plans to repave the I-12 stretch through Baton Rouge at this time due to lack of funding," says Brandie Richardson, public information officer for the state Department of Transportation and Development.
"Until funding is secured, we will continue to make necessary patches along this corridor."