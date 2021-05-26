As he tries to stop his parks and recreation system from getting split up, BREC's boss says it was personal pique instead of good public policy that drove state Sen. Bod White to target the agency.
At the heart of the controversy is a scheduling conflict over summer baseball games at BREC-owned Central Sports Park, Superintendent Corey Wilson says. He said BREC was only able to offer White, a Republican from Central, six of the eight days he requested for a baseball league because another league already made reservations, Wilson said.
White, who chairs the state Senate Finance Committee, never responded to BREC’s counteroffer, Wilson said.
Days later, a proposal to split off Central and Zachary from BREC was filed in the state Legislature as Senate Bill 205, surprising many local officials in Baton Rouge, Central and Zachary.
“That, I think, was offensive to him,” Wilson said, “because in all due honesty, he believes that park is his park.”
White did not respond to multiple requests for comment and an email detailing Wilson’s accusations against him. But he has publicly denied that sports leagues had anything to do with the bill.
In 2008, well before four multi-use fields and seven softball and baseball fields sat in the 50-acre land of Central Sports Park, White filed a bill similar to SB 205 that would have broken Central away from BREC and created a new parks system for the city. He pulled the bill three months later after BREC leaders announced $6.25 million in investments for Central — including the creation of Central Sports Park.
A year later, BREC purchased the land for Central Sports Park from a company White was a partner in. But White cut ties with that company prior to the sale going through, according to news reports.
White has since helped get roughly $2 million of state money to BREC to install turf on the fields, Wilson said.
“I don’t understand how one day he’s sending us $2 million, and then the next day he hates our guts and he doesn’t want us to work with him anymore,” Wilson said. “Unless, of course, the plan was ‘you guys build it up, then when it’s nice and pretty, I’ll take it over.’”
The park now hosts games for a number of baseball leagues, including the Central Area Youth League, Wilson said. White is the president of that league, with which BREC has an agreement to manage scheduling and field maintenance, according to a copy of the agreement provided by Wilson.
White’s bill has so far overcome every legislative hurdle it’s faced, gaining approval by a wide margin on the Senate floor earlier this month. The House Committee on Municipal, Parochial and Cultural Affairs scheduled a hearing on the bill for Thursday morning.
If the baseball league scheduling conflict is the reason White filed the bill, Wilson said the controversy could have been avoided by the lawmaker simply calling him back and requesting more dates. The pair have since met in March to discuss White’s legislative effort.
“The impression I got (was that this) was the last straw,” Wilson said. “I don’t know what the previous straws were, but that was apparently the last straw.”
While Wilson still hopes to derail the bill’s progress through the state Capitol, he vowed legal action from BREC if it’s eventually approved and signed into law.
Wilson argued that BREC falls under Baton Rouge’s Plan of Government, and it would take approval by city-parish residents to alter his department. Bond money used partially for improvements to parks in Central and Zachary would also be nearly impossible to untangle when creating the new parks systems, Wilson said.
But Wilson said he feels BREC officials are building momentum among Central and Zachary residents to oppose the bill.
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced its opposition to White's bill Wednesday morning, arguing SB 205 would do "unnecessary and significant harm" to BREC while claiming White's bill lacks "basic business sense."
Zachary Mayor David Amrhein, a supporter of White’s bill, met with Wilson on Monday, where the pair discussed possible improvements to the city’s BREC-owned parks, Wilson said.
Amrhein was unavailable to comment by press time.
“I do feel optimistic,” Wilson said, “because the longer this stays out there, the more we can provide information in terms of what we’re doing and the more people oppose it.”