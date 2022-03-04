A man accused of shooting another man dead in broad daylight after the two got into a fight on Paige St. in mid-February was booked Friday for the deadly shooting.
Leamos Byrd III, 20, was brought from St. James Parish and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison for second-degree murder. The count stems from a fight between Byrd and Anthony Percy, 26, that left Percy dead in the middle of Paige St. on Feb. 16.
The broad-daylight shooting happened a little after 1 p.m. and was the city’s second brazen daytime homicide in as many days.
“He was like a son to me,” said Mary Webb, 58, who said she was Percy's aunt.
Her nephew was a “hard worker,” Webb said in the aftermath of the shooting — someone who would occasionally juggle two restaurant jobs to make ends meet.
The killing marked the 16th homicide of 2022, according to records maintained by The Advocate. The newspaper tracks homicides per FBI crime reporting rules — preliminary data that could change if some cases are deemed accidental or justified, and vice versa.