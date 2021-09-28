Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies are seeking the public's help in finding a man who stabbed someone at a Prairieville bar Saturday night.
Arriving sheriff's deputies found people giving aid to the victim, who was suffering from multiple life-threatening stab wounds, shortly after 10 p.m., Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
Sheriff's investigators learned later the man was stabbed during a fight at Mom's Bar off La. 42 near La. 44, Webre said in a statement Tuesday.
The man, who was taken to an area hospital, is expected to recover from his injuries, deputies said.
The accused assailant fled the scene and is described as a white man, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with a stocky build and brown hair.
The man was accompanied by a female acquaintance who is described as a heavy-set woman around 5 feet, 4 inches tall with shoulder length brunette hair. She wears glasses.
Deputies said they do not yet have a motive for the fight and stabbing at this time as they have focused on identifying the two suspects.
Anyone with information on the stabbing should call the parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line from any cellular device.
Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867). They must call Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward, deputies said.