John W. Williams Jr. has been appointed as one of East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's assistant chief administrative officers, the city-parish announced Monday.
The former attorney at the Louisiana Workforce Commission and equal employment and civil rights specialist with the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency will oversee Workforce Development programs, the Division of Purchasing, the Department of Human Resources and the Department of Juvenile Services for the city-parish, according to a news release.
“I have devoted my professional career to public service, and to supporting those front-line public servants charged with the responsibility of assisting the local community,” Williams said in a statement. “I am humbled and honored to join Mayor Broome’s administration and am looking forward to serving the citizens and East Baton Rouge.”
Williams is from Ferriday, Louisiana, and has lived in East Baton Rouge Parish for 26 years, according to the news release.