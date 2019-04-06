As the spring festival season ramps up in south Louisiana, event organizers who have devoted months to extensive planning are watching the weather and hoping for the best.
In the Baton Rouge area alone, three outdoor festivals and events were planned for this weekend — Ebb and Flow Festival downtown, Kite Fest Louisiane across the river in Port Allen and Zippity Zoo Fest at the Baton Rouge Zoo.
For the most part, organizers put on a cheery "rain or shine" face, though they acknowledged a rainy day often means smaller crowds. High winds and lightning can also force the cancellation of events altogether, due to safety concerns.
Rain alone can be enough to wash out some events, like Kite Fest Louisiane.
"We go as long as we can, but we shut it down if it gets bad,” said Kathy Gautreau, executive director of West Baton Rouge convention and visitors bureau and Kite Fest organizer. “The kites can’t get up in the sky.”
Indeed, Kite Fest, held the first weekend of April each year, has run into so many problems with unwelcome rain over the past four years that organizers say they are looking to move the festival to a later weekend in the month, hoping for better luck.
Nevertheless, Gautreau relies on the dedication of hundreds of kite-enthusiasts from around the country who come out each year for the event and are willing to stick around even when the weather is less than cooperative.
“If there’s light rain, we might kind of all get under the pavilion for a minute, then it stops and we go right back on the field,” Gautreau said. “Just roll with the punches, as they say.”
The organizers for all three events got what they were hoping for in clear skies on Saturday, although Sunday looked doubtful with 30 to 40 percent chance of rain and severe thunderstorms in the afternoon forecast. Generally, they say, weekends like this one means they'll get bigger crowds on Saturday as people avoid Sunday because of weather concerns.
Rhaea D’Aliesio, festival coordinator for Ebb and Flow, said after working through the “process and goal” stages of planning, the team still must contend with the “whims of the weather.”
“You just have to do your best to adapt,” she said. “And, sometimes, call in every favor you can.”
Friday night, D’Aliesio and her team made the call to move some events indoors on Sunday, given the tentative forecast. She added said that despite the stress, “this is when creative organizations thrive.”
Last year, the festival coincided with unseasonably cold and rainy weather, and people still flocked downtown to enjoy the festivities. D’Aliesio’s expectations for this year’s turnout are less dire.
“At the end of the day, even if it storms, it’s not going to be freezing,” she said.
For venues entirely outdoors, however, like the zoo, organizers are veterans in combating inclement and temperamental weather.
“It’s an ever-present challenge for all our events,” said Robyn Lott, Baton Rouge Zoo spokeswoman. “It’s just kind of the nature of the beast, and we’re okay with it.”
Even as Lott took to social media to reassure the public that the fest will go on despite the uncertain weather, she realized she had sent out the same message the previous year for the same weekend.
The Zoo Fest team must be flexible and willing to adjust to the possibility of a torrential downpour, she said, whether that means moving some events under tents or canceling smaller uncovered activities entirely.
“We’re praying that Sunday does something weird and moves along,” she said.
Worst-case scenario? Lott says lightning and severe thunderstorm warnings Sunday would put guests in harm’s way, triggering a shutdown. The head curator on call would have to make the final decision.
“We’re just trying to encourage folks to bring an umbrella, wear the rain boots,” she said. “Just be prepared to make the best of the south Louisiana environment.”
By Saturday afternoon, with the weather clearer and sunnier than expected, the organizers remained cautiously optimistic.
“Right now, we’re kind of living minute by minute,” D’Aliesio said. “So I haven’t even thought about the weather once.”
Lott and her team, on the other hand, were pleased to be getting sunburned rather than drenched.
“We have a co-worker who wore a rain jacket all day today,” Lott said. “She said, ‘I’m not taking it off. If I take it off, it will rain. So I’m just going to wear the rain jacket, and that will be our good omen.’”