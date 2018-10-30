The hot, new Halloween costume this year is the dynamic duo of the Sunshine Bridge and a barge crane, at least for one Donaldsonville nursing student.

The Sunshine Bridge was closed earlier this month after a crane hit the bridge, damaging a load-bearing beam.

Ashley Gautreau, a Baton Rouge nursing student living in Donaldsonville, dressed up as the bridge and crane for Halloween. She painted her face gold, wore a silver 'bridge' and carried around a toy crane.

"It just seems appropriate because we live not far from the bridge!" Gautreau's mother, Monique Gautreau, told The Advocate.

Across town, Zippy’s Burritos Tacos & More also took some creative liberty with the collision, but on the sign posted up outside their restaurant.

"Nick Saban broke the Sunshine Bridge," the sign read ahead of the LSU vs. Alabama game on Saturday.