A Baton Rouge woman and postal worker in St. James Parish was sentenced to one year of probation after she had admitted to stealing $1,000 from someone's mail, federal prosecutors said Thursday.
Lacey Stewart, 34, admitted that she took the postal money order from an Express Mail package and cashed it at the Paulina post office where she had worked as a clerk, prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans said in statement.
Stewart was the clerk who had handled the Express Mail package for a patron of the Paulina post office on May 1, 2020, prosecutors said.
Stewart's theft was found when the intended recipient of the package in Rochester, New York, discovered the money order was missing and that the Express Mail package had been opened and taped shut again, the plea agreement says.
Stewart pleaded guilty June 29 to one count of mail theft, a conviction that can bring up to five years in prison and $250,000 fine.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Wendy Vitter ordered Stewart to pay $1,000 in restitution and a $100 fee, in addition to the one-year probation.
In court papers, prosecutor kept a portion of Stewart's plea deal and her sentencing recommendations secret from the general public and "other defendants in the case."