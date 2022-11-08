A conflict over the noise from one of downtown Baton Rouge’s most popular bars will serve as the test case for more-aggressive enforcement of the parish’s noise ordinance by officers who regulate the sale and consumption of alcohol.
The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will hold a public hearing Nov. 17 on repeated alleged violations of the noise ordinance by Happy’s Irish Pub.
The hearing was spurred by multiple complaints from a property owner and hotel manager of buildings abutting Happy’s. The hearing is the first of its kind since a Metro Council effort to amend the noise ordinance so it’s enforced by the ABC Office for restaurants and bars was scrapped in May. Councilwoman Denise Amoroso decided to pull the legislation because the Parish Attorney’s Office said the noise ordinance could already be enforced by ABC and the office would begin doing so.
Amoroso said she is watching the proceedings with great interest to determine if the current setup has enough teeth to settle similar disputes.
“I think a lot of bars are going to sit back and see what happens, and if ABC lets this go, we’re going to be in trouble,” Amoroso said.
The case also raises questions about whether the language of the city-parish’s noise ordinance is clear enough to be properly followed by bars and restaurants and enforced by the parish.
Mark Hudson first began leasing apartments at 310 Convention St. in 2015 and soon after had issues with music coming from the outdoor patio on Friday and Saturday nights at Happy’s, which has operated at 136 3rd Street since the 2000s. Hudson said he was able to resolve those issues soon after, but after a change in ownership in 2019, the problem has reignited.
“I had two people move out lately,” Hudson said. “Just like Happy’s, I get complaints. Some people can’t live with it.”
Happy’s has also caught the ire of the Watermark Hotel, which opened in 2016 on 3rd Street. Since the beginning of this year, more than 100 guests have complained to hotel management about music on Friday and Saturday nights coming from Happy’s, General Manager David Johnson said.
Between the two property managers, dozens of calls to the Baton Rouge Police Department have been made about music coming from Happy’s and more than a dozen police reports have been filed, Hudson said.
The complaints prompted two meetings this August that included Hudson, Johnson, Happy’s ownership, BRPD Chief Murphy Paul and representatives from ABC, the Parish Attorney’s Office and the Metro Council. BRPD declined to comment.
Music and chatter “offensive to persons of ordinary sensibilities” is already outlawed in Baton Rouge, and violators can be fined $500 or jailed for up to 30 days.
But rather than the matter playing out in criminal court, which Amoroso said in the spring takes too long because of uneven enforcement by BRPD, it will come before the ABC Board.
“They would determine what exactly happened, and it could be a warning all the way down to the revocation of someone’s liquor license,” Paolo Messina, special assistant parish attorney, told the council in May. “It doesn’t close the business down, that’s not the intent. The intent is for them to understand what kind of impact they’re having on their neighbor.”
Joe Long, a local attorney representing Happy’s, maintains that the bar was operating well before Hudson or the Watermark moved into the neighborhood and they should have expected to deal with loud music on weekend nights.
“I'm not saying they shouldn’t get some peace and quiet, but Friday and Saturday night is not the time to complain,” Long said.
Happy’s has recently begun ending its live music at midnight in order to tamp down on complaints from the bar’s neighbors, Long said.
Further, recent changes to the noise ordinance and the Unified Development Code have left the city in need of further amendments because it’s difficult for the owner of a business to know what the threshold is for noise that’s illegal, Long said. Clear measures like decibel limits for all types of noise would be helpful, Long said.
“We need some clear guidance on this and we would be happy to assist on writing a very comprehensive noise ordinance that everyone can understand,” Long said. “We want to be understanding of everybody’s wants and needs, but they have to be reasonable wants and needs.”
Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman, who represents the area and attended the two August meetings, said she wants to see how proceedings go in front of the ABC Board to determine if any ordinances need to be amended.
Hudson testified in favor of Amoroso’s ordinance in the spring and voiced dissatisfaction with the process as it is.
“The council tried to fix it, it hasn’t been fixed, and now you’re getting all these complaints that have to be dealt with,” Hudson said. “As an owner, this should be black and white. You can’t violate the law.”
Hudson said he wasn’t sure what the solution should be and is waiting to see what decisions are made by ABC and the Metro Council to rectify the situation.
“I want to have a good neighbor. I want to be a good neighbor. I want to be respectful of my neighbors,” Hudson said. “I don’t want to see anyone’s business suffer for any reason.”