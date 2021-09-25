The search for a missing Baton Rouge toddler extended into Saturday evening, with police reporting no updates on the girl's whereabouts.

At the apartment complex where 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen lives with her mother and siblings and where she was last seen a day earlier, some members of the family — a grandmother, aunt and an uncle — told The Advocate they were still waiting for answers.

Before they could share more, however, they were interrupted by a call about a public agency possibly taking custody of other children in the family. The group frantically disbanded, rushed to their cars and drove away.

After they left, neighbors expressed concern for the child, who they would often see walking outside with her mother.

Stara Vidaurreta said she was at work Friday evening when her children texted her that police were in the complex parking lot.

Worried for her own children's safety, Vidaurreta said she rushed home only to learn that the missing child was Nevaeh.

"We always see that little girl," Vidaurreta said, "It just broke my heart. I don't know what I would do. I got four of my own and a grand-baby. I would literally go nuts."

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Nevaeh was last seen around 1 p.m. Friday after her stepfather set her down for a nap in their Belaire neighborhood apartment, the girl's family told police.

When her siblings returned from school after 4 p.m., they said the apartment door was open and Nevaeh was gone.

Friday night, Louisiana State Police announced a statewide search for the girl, who was last seen without shoes and wearing a yellow dress with pineapples.

“She is believed to be in imminent danger,” LSP said in an advisory.

By Saturday morning, the FBI got involved, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L’jean McKneely said, “because of the nature of the investigation, involving a missing 2-year-old.”