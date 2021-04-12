A morning fire in St. George left two children injured and a family home destroyed, according to officials with the fire department.
The blaze happened around 2:48 a.m. Monday morning at 2028 Fountain Ave. When firefighters arrived, the entire home was on fire, according to officials. The blaze was under control by 3:06 a.m.
The family of 5 was able to evacuate the home. Two of the children were injured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They were later released.
The family’s dog is also missing. Firefighters were not sure whether or not the dog escaped.
Investigators said the cause of the fire was a space heater that was placed too close to a couch.
The home is considered to be a total loss.