A 47-year-old wheelchair-bound man trying to cross a Livingston Parish highway was struck and killed by a car driven by his nephew on Friday night, according to Louisiana State Police.
Jerry Schenk was crossing the northbound lane of Highway 441 in a wheelchair when Perry Schenk's 1995 Buick LeSabre hit him.
Officials believe the crash was an accident.
Jerry Schenk was pronounced dead at the scene; Perry Schenk, 34, was not injured.
State Police said it's unclear if impairment factored into the crash, and a toxicology report will be conducted.