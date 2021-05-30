LSU faculty members are pushing to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for the campus community ahead of the fall semester.

But despite wide support among professors and student government associations, some observers say the proposal ventures into legally nebulous territory.

Hundreds of LSU staff this past week rallied behind a Faculty Senate proposal that would see Louisiana’s flagship college join a growing number that have made similar requirements.

Faculty leaders say the mandate would protect the campus and broader community's most vulnerable from coronavirus. They also say it would help students grappling with increased depression by curbing potential disruptions viral outbreaks could cause next fall.

"We're hoping that students will be driven to get vaccinated," said Inessa Bazayev, an LSU music theory professor and member of the committee that brought the proposal forward. "That's the only way we can return to normal. The way things stand currently, we'll have to engage in a lot of cumbersome mitigation policies."

The latest figures provided by LSU show that about 70% of faculty are fully vaccinated, compared to 26% of students.

School leaders say the actual number of inoculated students is likely higher since the data is self-reported, vaccines are widely available off-campus and the spring semester ended earlier this month.

Though officials see room to encourage students to get vaccinated, that figure is still higher than the number of college-aged Louisianans who’ve received them.

The latest State Department of Health figures show that nearly 80% of 18- to 29-year-olds aren’t vaccinated and only about 16.6% are considered fully vaccinated. About 3% of people that age have had one dose of Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine, which requires a booster and a two-week waiting period after the second shot.

LSU’s faculty senate last month voted 52-1 for the requirements, and the proposal push garnered nearly 90% support among the school’s faculty this past week. Backers cited a growing number of colleges and universities across the country that made similar requirements when vaccines became widely available.

Data compiled by the Chronicle for Higher Education shows more than 400 colleges have enacted COVID vaccine requirements nationwide. In Louisiana, several private colleges, too, have mandated them before next fall, including Tulane, Dillard and Xavier universities in New Orleans.

Despite the overwhelming support for a proposed mandate, observers and even those who crafted the resolution say there may be some legal hurdles, including some proposals moving through the state Legislature.

One bill would ban public colleges and state agencies from requiring COVID vaccines to enter their facilities; it cleared the House and now heads to a Senate committee. A similar bill died in a House committee this past week. Another that cleared the House last month would ban vaccination status from being printed on state-issued IDs, with supporters of the measure raising privacy concerns.

Interim LSU President Tom Galligan said he is considering the faculty senate proposal and will consult with the school's Board of Supervisors on the legal questions. The Student Government Association passed a similar resolution.

“We’re going to look at the legal possibility instead of the legal impossibility,” Galligan said in a recent interview. “We do think the issues are significant on the legality of a mandate.”

The emergency use authorization of available vaccines also makes it difficult for schools to mandate. And even inoculations for illnesses like measles and mumps have a broad range of exemptions if a person has religious, philosophical or medical reasons.

In the meantime, Galligan, who will hand the baton to incoming President and Chancellor William F. Tate in July, said the school plans to launch “aggressive” marketing campaigns to encourage vaccines.

“We will strongly encourage people to do their research and get the vaccine,” he said. “I did my research and got that vaccine as quickly as I could get it.”

LSU’s proposal lays out alternatives such as creating incentives for students if a mandate is not possible. Among those suggestions: free parking, rebates for on-campus housing and even cash.

LSU ran into similar legal questions when student groups asked for mandatory COVID testing in a push to resume certain campus activities. Ahead of the spring semester, the school began requiring students to be tested every two weeks.

Days after Gov. John Bel Edwards removed those requirements from K-12 schools, LSU officials said they would still require masking and physical distancing for the foreseeable future.

The latest push to require vaccines would allow for a return to normal in classrooms and activities around campus, supports say.

“Everybody wants normalcy, and everybody wants a safe return to campus activities and classes,” Bazayev said. "Imagine if everyone was vaccinated in a classroom as if it was 2019?"