The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging is opening six new senior centers in BREC park buildings across the parish that will have free programming every weekday, including exercise classes, games and healthy meals.
Council on Aging CEO Tasha Clark-Amar said the new centers will allow the agency to significantly expand its reach within the parish, establishing a presence in neighborhoods and communities with the greatest need for those services.
Grand openings for the new centers will be held in coming weeks, with the first happening on Wednesday, according to a Council on Aging news release.
The new locations and their grand opening dates and times are as follows:
- Perkins Road Community Center, 7122 Perkins Road: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 25.
- Antioch Park Senior Center, 6229 Antioch Blvd.: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 26.
- Highland Road Community Senior Center, 14024 Highland Road: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22.
- Ben Burge Park Senior Center, 9350 Antigua Drive: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 23.
- Flanacher Park Senior Center, 864 Flanacher Road: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24.
- Jewel J. Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Road: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31.
Programming will be provided during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with staff from both BREC and the Council on Aging collaborating to lead classes and activities, Clark-Amar said. The buildings would normally be closed during those hours.
Clark-Amar said the agency is in the process of hiring more staff to work at the new centers — which will grow the number of Council on Aging senior centers from 15 to 21 across the parish. Funding for the initiative came from a property tax approved by voters in 2016 that more than doubled the agency's annual budget from $3.2 million to $7.8 million.
The Council will pay utilities for the BREC facilities but will not be charged rent, Clark-Amar said. She said a plan to provide transportation to and from the centers is also in the works.
"This gives seniors an opportunity to socialize, eat a well-balanced meal, keep their cognitive skill sets going and stay motivated. It gives them something to look forward to every day," Clark-Amar said. "And it gives us the opportunity to expand into some areas that really need these services."
Parish residents age 60 and over can sign up to participate in the centers by calling the Council on Aging at (225) 923-8000 or by attending the grand openings or visiting the facilities during hours of operation.