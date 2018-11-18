Why are large sections of beautiful fence around Magnolia Cemetery on all sides not being repaired by BREC in the heart of our city?
BREC spokeswoman Cheryl Michelet tells us: "The fence surrounding Magnolia Cemetery is being repaired by BREC maintenance crews. Unfortunately, in the past year or so, eight separate car accidents have damaged several sections of the fence and we have found the repairs to be more complicated than expected. Due to the age of the fence, special molds had to be custom-made by a foundry to replace the posts. The creation of the custom-made posts took much longer than anticipated and our crews are currently doing the time-consuming work to replace the intricately designed sections now, along with work requests at many other BREC sites.
"As many of the accidents have occurred late at night and drivers have left the scene, we haven’t been able to identify everyone responsible for the damage they caused. However, BREC has received reimbursement from the insurance companies of the drivers who remained on-site and took responsibility for their actions."
Online sales tax
With reference to a Stephanie Grace's "Grace Notes" item in The Advocate: I recently bought a new laptop from a major online retailer. They charged me 10 percent "sales tax" since I live in St. Landry Parish. While I realize the 10 percent is fragmented into several shares, depending on local, municipal, etc. governments, I'm wondering where, exactly, the 10 percent tax money resides at present. Are the other shareholders (local, municipal governments) presently taking their shares?
Mark Ballard, The Advocate's Capitol news bureau chief, tells us that some remote retailers have registered as sales tax dealers with the state and are collecting and remitting sales taxes on transactions for purchases shipped to Louisiana addresses, according to the state Department of Revenue. For sales by out-of-state vendors not registered with the state, a consumer use tax is imposed in lieu of sales taxes.
The state sales tax, as of July 1, is 4.45 percent per dollar and local jurisdictions have their own sales tax amount. Under current law, the Department of Revenue collects 8.45 percent, with 4.45 percent going to the state and the 4 percent distributed to each local jurisdiction based on parish population. All amounts collected are required to be sent to the Department of Revenue. Any local taxes collected are required to be remitted to the appropriate local sales tax collector based on the customer's address.
State law changed earlier this year based on a U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Wayfair case that allowed states to collect sales taxes from vendors in other states. The state is developing procedures to start collecting sales taxes on online sales beginning in January 2019.
“To address the question more specifically,” the Department of Revenue states, “the fact that a purchase is made online doesn’t mean the retailer is not collecting sales tax and remitting it to the state and local government. If the retailer collected sales taxes, they are required by law to remit it to the state and local government. The retailers referenced in Stephanie Grace’s column are those that do not have a physical presence in the state and would be required to collect sales tax based on legislation passed during the second special session and the Wayfair decision. The Remote Sellers Commission is developing a process and software for those retailers who did not have nexus and were not voluntarily collecting.”