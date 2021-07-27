Sixteen months into the pandemic, Louisiana’s hospitals are battling against a ferocious uptick in COVID cases without a full complement of their most precious resource: staff to care for critically ill patients.

Repeated waves of hospitalizations have taken a mental and physical toll on the state’s health care workforce, and professionals of all sorts – from nurses to cleaning crews – are in short supply.

“We’re past burnout,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. “We’ve already had people decide to retire, we’ve had nurses who decided to do something else.”

Louisiana daily COVID numbers: Cases increase by over 4,000, deaths by 20 There were 4,043 new confirmed cases of coronavirus reported on Tuesday, a sign that the wave of cases attributed to the delta variant, the st…

Facing the fourth and perhaps most daunting wave of the coronavirus epidemic, hospitals short on staff are beginning to show signs of stress: intensive care units are overflowing into emergency departments; hospitals are cutting off elective surgeries; and officials are struggling to find beds for those with time-sensitive illnesses like heart attacks and strokes.

Louisiana was hurtling towards a nursing shortage before the pandemic struck, but the demands of the last year-and-a-half have caused the state’s nursing ranks to atrophy at an accelerating pace. Seasoned caregivers are retiring early and many are opting to take more lucrative work as travel nurses.

“We’re the kind of profession that will give and give and give until we have nothing left, and I think we’re getting to that point where we have nothing left to give,” said Ahnyel Burkes, director of health policy at the Louisiana State Nursing Association.

Baton Rouge General’s nursing staff experienced a 20% turnover in the last year, said Monica Nijoka, the hospital’s chief nursing officer. Most of those who left were older than 50 and transferred to less stressful settings, like a doctor’s office or an insurance firm.

Nijoka doesn’t blame the nurses for leaving. Working on the frontlines of the pandemic is a mental slog. She said she’s seen more deaths in the last 16 months than in her entire 43-year-long nursing career. And for nurses, every death is a “personal failure.”

“Our team is tired, all of us are tired,” Nijoka said. “It’s really challenging to keep up with this level of intensity day in and day out.”

Compounding the problem is that the most recent influx of coronavirus patients, many of whom are infected with the highly contagious delta variant, appear to be getting sicker faster, said Dr. Stephen Brierre, the head of critical care at Baton Rouge General.

One 30-year-old patient was so sick that Brierre and two other critical care doctors spent an hour each working to stabilize him Sunday. Usually, there are only two ICU doctors on staff for the entire hospital.

VA becomes first hospital in Louisiana to set deadline for employee COVID vaccines WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COV…

Brierre called the patient’s wife before intubating him.

“You could hear the fear in her voice, just begging us to do everything to save his life.” Brierre said. “You can’t look at a 30-year-old, unvaccinated, who got infected at a party for his nephew – and not give it everything you got.”

On top of staffing shortages, Baton Rouge General's flagship hospital is also running out of space in its ICU, forcing doctors to hold about a half-dozen patients in critical care in its emergency room. Doctors at University Medical Center in New Orleans are also sprinting between the ICU and ER to take care of an overflow of critical care patients.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

To free up staff and inpatient beds, hospitals like the Lake have put a pause on non-urgent inpatient procedures, and two weeks ago, the hospital stopped accepting transfers from other facilities.

The Louisiana Emergency Response Network, which coordinates care for time-sensitive injuries like heart attacks and strokes, is experiencing “significant issues” finding hospital beds for patients, sometimes requiring upwards of ten calls to multiple hospitals to find adequate care, said Paige Hargrove, the agency’s executive director.

How does Louisiana's fourth COVID wave compare to others? This graphic illustrates it. Coronavirus cases and COVID-related hospitalizations continue to rise in Louisiana, building into an alarming fourth wave that shows no signs …

At the beginning of the pandemic, ventilators were the resource hospitals were scrambling for. Now, a ventilator is a last resort. Patients do better on oxygen, typically delivered by alternating between a BiPAP mask and a high-flow nasal cannula, which are now in high demand.

“That keeps both of those devices occupied,” said Dr. Kara Ward, who specializes in pulmonary critical care and emergency medicine at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center. “We’ve had some times where we’re running low and picking and choosing which device to use.”

A crushing wave of respiratory viruses in children also means hospitals are going through oxygen rapidly. The influx of kids, which may increase as schools reopen, has also meant that childrens' hospitals doubling as overflow facilities for adults during COVID spikes are no longer available.

“We’ve just kind of taken our release valve away,” said O’Neal. “We use a tremendous amount of oxygen there. Supplies and vents and the resources will be lower.”

Then there is the frustration of knowing it didn’t have to be like this.

For providers in University Medical Center’s ICU, the past three surges felt like a fast-moving train they couldn’t get off. When the vaccines came, it was like a light at the end of the tunnel. But now the ICU is full again.

“We were on the cusp of getting over it,” said Ward. “And now it seems like we’re right back into it. The morale is very different now, because we’re seeing preventable deaths.”

When unvaccinated patients reach the ICU, they often still don’t believe COVID is a threat. An immunocompromised patient with COVID recently yelled at staff that the virus was a conspiracy theory. Patients tell Ward that the vaccine is poisonous. When a previously healthy unvaccinated patient in his 20s was about to go on a ventilator, Ward called his parents to come talk to him before the procedure.

“Despite me saying their son might die, and they’re seeing this, they both tell me they’re not going to get vaccinated,” said Ward. “That part is exponentially harder than it was at the beginning.”

“There’s always going to be people there to take care of people, but whether it’s going to be the optimal number of people, no,” said Ward. “We’re seeing that now. We can’t staff the ERs, we can’t staff the ICU fully, even now.”

After Clay Higgins gets COVID, a look at Louisiana's U.S. Congress members who are vaccinated A day after U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins revealed he is ill with COVID, he along with Rep. Garret Graves and Rep. Mike Johnson would not disclose Mo…

Ward had COVID twice last year. The hardest part was leaving her nine-month-old with her mom while she quarantined. She worries about her daughter, now 2, her family and her best friend, an immunocompromised cancer patient. She wonders if the growing trend of serious illness among young people might finally convince more people to take the vaccine.

“We all want to go back to normal," she said. "We also all want to be alive.”