Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's $1 billion-plus budget for 2022 sailed through Metro Council's approval Tuesday during a special meeting that lasted all of five minutes.
The council approved Broome's spending for next year — which came in more than $50 million over this year's budget — without any changes after she presented it for approval last month.
There was also no discussion nor comments during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
"We work with the council members, before we present the budget, to go through all the details so I think what you see today is the fact that we had good meetings with everyone to answer questions and explain what the changes are," Broome's Chief Administrative Officer Darry Gissel said.
The budget growth is largely due to a windfall of revenue the city-parish is getting from federal pandemic relief dollars in the American Rescue Plan. So the administration is using most of that to tackle one-time, big ticket expenses it wouldn't otherwise be able to afford.
East Baton Rouge Parish is on tap to receive a total of $165.4 million in American Rescue Plan money, which is being doled out in two allotments — the first of which occurred in May and the second to follow next year around the same time.
About $41 million from the first installment is going to drainage improvement. Broome will use $7.9 million to restore funding cut in 2020 to public works and the city-parish central services agencies.
"We're working to improve the overall quality of life for residents," Broome said after Tuesday's vote. "I think what you've seen between the executive and legislative branches of the city-parish is an alignment of goals."
Other highlights from the 2022 spending plan include:
- $15 million earmark to create a stormwater division to fight flooding and pollution in the parish. The new division, funded entirely by the American Rescue Plan Act, may exist only a year if the Metro Council cannot pinpoint a steady funding source for it.
- The Department of Maintenance is getting an additional $853,540 to outsource some of its landscaping, tree maintenance, litter and trash pickup; and routine spraying of ditches and drainage canals, which is also connected to flood protection.
- The Department of Development will get an extra $600,000 to expand its contract with the South Central Planning and Development Commission who will now oversee the city-parish's permitting and inspections operations for commercial, residential and site review.
- The administration is using $400,000 to beef up staffing within the city-parish's Office of Community Development, which Broome pretty much gutted in her first term in office. The money is being used to double the amount of staff next year from four to eight employees as the city-parish pulls more of it oversight in-house of annual federal grant allocations from the parish's redevelopment authority.
Broome is spending approximately $400,000 to create a new division within the purchasing office that will provide resources, outreach and certification services to increase government contracting opportunities for minority-owned businesses.
The mayor and her team said they hope council can finding the funding next year to keep the stormwater division in play given the ongoing issues around flash flooding during heavy rains throughout the parish.
"What we'll do first is see the results of the first year and then we'll take it from there," she said. "Establishing this division within Environmental Services will certainly help us hone in our efforts when it comes to drainage issues."