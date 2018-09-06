Louisiana wildlife agents wrote 39 citations for illegal dove baiting over Labor Day Weekend, the start of the hunting season.
Sportsmen may take birds over fields that have been planted with appealing crops such as corn, wheat, milo, sorghum, millet, sunflower and buckwheat, but it's illegal to scatter loose salt, grain and other feed to lure doves before a hunt.
Five baiting-related citations were written in West Feliciana Parish, nine in St. Helena and two in Evangeline, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries wrote in a news release. Elsewhere in the state, hunters were busted in Avoyelles, Franklin and Rapides parishes.
Mourning doves are the most hunted migratory game bird in the country, according to the federal Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. However, the animals enjoy protections under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
Louisiana's hunting season runs off and on through Jan. 14. Specific information is available at wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/dove.