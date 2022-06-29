A $1 million appropriation that legislators earmarked for the St. George Transition District will remain in the state's hands for now. The state treasurer's office said Wednesday that since a judge ruled against the proposed city's incorporation, there's no place to send the money.
Louisiana's Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne had asked State Treasurer John Schroder not to disburse the funds, even though the Legislature and governor had approved them. Dardenne and Schroder each noted the proposed city in southeast East Baton Rouge Rouge Parish has yet to be officially formed.
"It is my understanding that the status of the city of St. George is still subject to legal challenges and therefore the city has not, as of this date, been legally incorporated," Dardenne wrote in a June 20 letter to Schroder.
Dardenne also cited a May 31 judgement from retired 22nd Judicial District Judge Martin Coady, who denied the incorporation after hearing a legal challenge that Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome led against St. George organizers Chris Rials and Norman Browning.
While that case was playing out in the 19th Judicial District Court, St. George's supporters within the state Legislature had set up a five-member special transition district which would serve as the inaugural leaders the majority-White city of more than 80,000 people until the proposed city could hold its own municipal elections for a mayor and city council.
Act 170 of the 2022 Regular Session included an appropriation of $1 million to the St. George Transition District. The governor approved the funding May 30, the day before Coady's ruling.
"...(U)ntil the city of St. George is incorporated there is no such legal entity to which an appropriation may be made," Dardenne wrote.
In a statement Wednesday, Schroder said there was no place to send the money.
“Treasury is not in a position to release funds appropriated to the St. George Transition District unless and until the city of St. George is legally incorporated, triggering the existence of the transition district as set forth in law, and a request for release of the funds is made by that entity," Schroder said. "There is currently no legal entity to whom the appropriation can be remitted.”
St. George proponents have said they intend to appeal Coady's ruling barring the city's creation. Dardenne said any appropriations to the district would have to be withheld until the legal case has completed it run through the appeals process.
St. George organizers criticized the decision.
"It's sad that politics keep getting in the way of good governance," said Drew Murrell, spokesman for the St. George movement,. "This should let everyone know how the sausage is made in East Baton Rouge Parish."
He added, "It's the wealthy elitists trying to control how you live and what you do. And we're still going to win."
Staff writer Paul Cobler contributed to this report.