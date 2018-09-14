GONZALES — The last three of four defendants in a scheme to entice a man with the promise of buying drugs and then beating him until he was unconscious and robbing him have pleaded guilty to battery, robbery and attempted murder counts, prosecutors in Ascension Parish said Friday.

Two of the defendants who pleaded guilty to this week, David Gonday and Heather Firmin, received sentences of 15 and 6 years respectively, prosecutors with the 23rd Judicial District said in a statement.

The third defendant, Richard Allen, won't be sentenced until 1 p.m. Oct. 9, court minutes say, but he has agreed to 15 years in prison under his plea deal.

The severely beaten man was found on June 11, 2017, locked in the trunk of a car in a grassy area along the La. 70 service road near Convent after St. James Parish sheriff's patrol deputies had heard moaning sounds from the abandoned vehicle, prosecutors said.

After a joint investigation by St. James and Ascension sheriff's deputies, investigators uncovered the planned kidnapping, beating and robbery that left the man locked inside the trunk of his own car.

Investigators found Firmin, 41, 42361 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, called and lured the man to Allen's home in Sorrento where the victim would supposedly buy drugs.

Instead, Gonday, Allen, and the fourth defendant, Dustin Eddy, beat and robbed him while Firmin watched, a plea agreement says.

The series of pleas before 23rd Judicial District Judge Thomas Kliebert Jr. came Monday in Gonzales about two weeks after Eddy reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in exchange for his testimony against the other three defendants.

Eddy, 37, 601 Bourg St., Donaldsonville, received a 13-year prison sentence Aug. 27 after pleading guilty to counts of attempted second-degree murder and second-degree robbery, prosecutors said.

On Monday, Gonday, 35, 43464 Norwood Road, Prairieville, pleaded guilty before Kliebert to counts of attempted first-degree murder and second-degree robbery, prosecutors said.

Also on Monday, Allen, 55, 6100 Panama Road, Sorrento, pleaded guilty to counts of second-degree robbery and second-degree battery. Firmin pleaded guilty Monday to being a principal to second-degree battery.

In April, prosecutors dropped charges against a fifth defendant whom they originally implicated in the scheme, court minutes say.