When Ralph McDermott landed a job as a Waffle House line cook, he turned to the Capital Area Transit System to get to work. Like thousands in Baton Rouge, McDermott doesn’t own a car, so he pored over the bus schedules to plan the quickest route.
Some days, however, the bus didn’t show up.
“I’ve been late a thousand times because of CATS,” McDermott said at a bus stop on a recent weekday. “People are going to work and you done canceled the bus. And then the next one that’s supposed to come is canceled too.”
To make up for CATS' shortfalls, McDermott says he often resorted to Uber and Lyft, spending up to $100 a week for rides from a homeless shelter on Airline Highway to the breakfast joint on Staring Lane.
In September, McDermott quit his job, fearing the restaurant would fire him anyway.
“CATS is the No. 1 reason,” McDermott said. “I don’t quit no jobs. It’s too hard to get a job, but I could never get to work on time.”
Since the spring, CATS’ service has steadily deteriorated, agency data show. But despite those interruptions, even critics urge a “yes” vote to renew the system's primary source of funding, a 10-year property tax, saying more people would suffer if the proposal got shot down.
Early voting begins Saturday for the bus tax and ends Nov. 6. Election Day is Nov. 13.
Sometimes late, sometimes never
In the last two months for which complete data is available, August and September, CATS canceled more than 7% of its trips — the most no-shows since March and April 2020, when COVID-19 first reached Louisiana. And that’s more than double the missed trips the agency reports in a typical month, CATS data show.
All told, CATS has canceled more than 10,000 trips since March this year.
Meanwhile, more and more buses are arriving late. Around 35% of buses didn’t show up on time in August, marking the worst performance in more than 12 months, CATS data show.
CATS’ management blames two COVID-driven nationwide trends for the delays and cancelations: a labor shortage and supply chain backlog.
Forty operators have left CATS since March 2020, and the agency has struggled to replace them, Chief Operations Officer Dwana Williams said. The agency has also dealt with a string of bus breakdowns, made worse by the inability to obtain spare parts to refill the agency’s stockpile, Williams said.
But critics, including the union that represents CATS’ drivers, blame poor management and not the pandemic.
Still, the bus system’s boosters, including Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, argue CATS is vital to Baton Rouge’s economic growth. If the property tax isn’t approved, they say the bus system would have to significantly scale back its service and thousands would be stranded without transportation to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores and school.
But the system’s irregular schedules — and cancellations — have already wreaked havoc on some people’s lives
For many riders, bus service isn’t just point-to-point, but involves transfers. If a bus arrives late to a transfer point, additional delays can result because of the missed connection.
Max Dozier, 62, relies on CATS to get to the clinic for his bone infection treatments. But the bus that runs by his Sherwood Forest Boulevard apartment, Route 54, only passes once an hour.
So, when CATS cancels trips on that route — as it did 106 times in August, before the system shutdown ahead of Hurricane Ida — riders like Dozier are stranded at the bus stop for another hour.
“Frustrated isn’t the word for it,” Dozier said. “It’s stressful and aggravating. But it’s the only thing I’ve got.”
Beleaguered drivers, broken buses
Among the 10,000-plus trips that CATS has canceled since March, “no operator” is by far the most common explanation. Breakdowns or “no available vehicle” are the second most common excuse, according to CATS data.
Hurricane Ida caused an additional 500 cancellations in late August and early September. But that’s only an eighth of the 4,300 cancellations from those two months combined.
To replenish its workforce, CATS has upped its presence at local career fairs, and on Monday, a class of 13 prospective drivers began training, Williams said.
Even though it pays trainees a starting wage of $14 an hour, CATS has struggled to find enough full-time drivers.
The agency has held three “cadet classes” since March 2020. Among the 54 prospective drivers who participated in training, “almost 20” stayed on to work for the agency, though Williams couldn’t provide an exact number.
Shavez Smith, an officer with CATS’ union, countered that just four full-time drivers came from those classes. He said many trainees stick around long enough to get their commercial drivers license and then leave to find other gigs, though they must pay CATS $500 for the training.
“People take a pay cut to go drive school buses,” Smith said.
The parts shortage, which Williams said began around May, has led to more visible disruptions.
During the last week of July, more than a third of CATS’ 61 buses were disabled due to a lack of parts amid a heat wave and mechanical issues with several new electric buses. The incident forced CATS to take the unusual step of dispatching several white minivans to pick up passengers along routes with low ridership.
It wasn’t the first time CATS had to use vans to fill in for its buses. It did so in 2014 and again in 2015 at a time when the system’s fleet was much older, Williams said.
Meanwhile, the parts shortage has eased up, she said, after CATS’ maintenance department sourced an alternative supplier.
“We never stop running,” Williams said. “We continue to run, even with manpower issues, even with fleet issues.”
‘We’re working on that accountability part’
The 2012 election to fund CATS by taxing property owners in Baker and Baton Rouge took the system from the verge of bankruptcy to an annual budget of more than $30 million. Roughly $18 million of that yearly sum comes rom that tax.
Passenger fares typically account for about $2 million in annual revenue, and the agency regularly takes in millions of dollars in federal subsidies to cover capital projects and bus maintenance.
In March 2020, CATS got $17.6 million from the federal CARES Act, pushing its revenue for the year close to $40 million. The agency spent nearly all the federal dollars in seven months, documents show.
The bipartisan infrastructure bill pending in Congress would likely inject CATS with even more dollars if it passes.
The upcoming election asks voters to approve a 10-year tax rate of 10.6 mills. A "mill" is $1 of tax for every $1,000 in taxable property value, meaning the owner of a house with an assessed value of $100,000 would pay $106 annually.
CATS’ union of bus drivers, which is frequently at odds with agency management, urges voters to renew the millage but says leadership is holding the bus system back.
“We support the millage, but we don’t support the mismanagement, wasteful spending, corrupt behavior and ineptitude of the CATS board to provide proper governance and oversight," said Anthony Garland, the international vice president for the American Transit Union, which represents CATS’ drivers.
CATS is battling a federal lawsuit from its labor union, which accuses bus system CEO Bill Deville of “union busting” by punishing employees who had spoken out about what they called “corrupt business practices” and unsafe pandemic work conditions. The lawsuit came after the transit agency spent $50,000 investigating several union officers for allegedly disseminating a co-worker's sex tape.
Metro Councilwoman and CATS Board President Erika Green said the union’s dissatisfaction doesn't reflect the mood of the entire workforce and that many employees enjoy their jobs. Still, she said, the cancellations are troublesome and CATS needs more transparency.
“We want the city to understand we’re working on that accountability part,” Green said.
Garland said the CATS board, which is appointed by the Metro Council, could start by enacting a “whistleblower” policy. He said workers who speak out are fired, while others simply take their talents elsewhere.
CATS Board Treasurer Parry “Matt” Smith, in a recent interview with WBRZ-TV, acknowledged that the agency has an issue with turnover and doesn’t “have the expertise that you’d like to have” in upper- and mid-management.
Last week, the agency’s former policy coordinator, Elijah Pipersberg, emailed a cache of secret recordings he took of his boss, Chief Administrative Officer Pearlina Thomas, to members of the Metro Council and Broome, alleging “illegal and unethical” business practices at CATS.
Annual independent audits required under state law have never surfaced any evidence of the alleged fraud, though Metro Councilman Dwight Hudson has asked the East Baton Rouge District Attorney and Louisiana Legislative Auditor to look into the claims.
For the thousands of riders who rely on CATS every day, what matters most is having a bus that shows up on time.
“Baton Rouge ain’t that big for you not be able to get the bus system right,” McDermott said. “A lot of people don’t ride the bus because of the sorriness of it.”