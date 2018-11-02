Janette Hoston Harris, whose arrest during a lunch counter sit-in for civil rights led to her expulsion from Southern University in 1960, died Friday in Washington, D.C., according to the school, which awarded her an honorary degree 44 years after forcing her from campus.
Harris had recently been in poor health, said Janene Tate, a spokeswoman for the Southern University System.
Harris was among 13 Southern students who took part in Baton Rouge protests March 28-29, 1960, according to the minutes from a 2004 university board of supervisors meeting at which the school gave each of them honorary degrees. Harris' degree was in psychology.
“While a student here, she bravely participated in one of the most prolific sit-ins here in Baton Rouge as part of this nation's Civil Rights Movement," Southern system president Ray Belton said in a statement. "For this and her many contributions nationally, we will always salute her."
The board minutes show Harris and three others protested at the S.H. Kress lunch counter March 28, 1960. The next day, two students protested at Silman's Drug Store the next day and another seven targeted the Greyhound bus station. Two months later, three law students protested at the Kress store and were expelled. They, too, received diplomas more than four decades later.
Harris, a Monroe native, attended Central State University in Ohio after Louisiana officials directed that she and the others not be allowed to attend any college in the state. She later earned a master's degree and her doctorate from Howard University.