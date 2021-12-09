The East Baton Rouge Metro Council has approved a new $6 million annual contract for an Oklahoma-based private company to run the jail medical program.

The vote Wednesday was a long time coming, according to local activists who spent years demanding better health care for inmates at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, where the death rate remains well above the national average for pretrial detention facilities. The vast majority of inmates there are awaiting trial, not yet convicted of a crime.

According to the new contract, Oklahoma-based Turn Key Health Clinics will replace the embattled current provider, CorrectHealth.

After the vote, Mayor Pro-Tem LaMont Cole commended his colleagues.

"I want to thank the council members for being patient while we had these tough conversations, and being open to hearing the cries and concerns of the community," he said.

Rev. Alexis Anderson with the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Reform Coalition also thanked the council, especially Council Member Chauna Banks, who took an active role in pursuing the new contract. The jail is located within her district.

The council offered unanimous approval after almost no discussion during its meeting Wednesday.

Baton Rouge officials solicited proposals for a new contract last year, acknowledging the inmate death rate and other serious concerns about the quality of care under CorrectHealth. But the pandemic delayed the process.

Georgia-based CorrectHealth also submitted a bid. Officials said the Turn Key proposal was superior: It includes four additional mental health workers, better pay and benefits for employees, a team of floater nurses to minimize vacancies and the use of monitors aimed at minimizing suicides, among other changes. Five other companies also submitted proposals, records show.

Turn Key Health holds contracts with correctional facilities in several states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri and Texas in addition to Oklahoma.

The company was founded in 2009 by two Oklahoma attorneys: Jesse White and state Rep. Jon Echols, the current company president. A Republican from Oklahoma City, Echols was elected to the state House of Representatives almost a decade ago.

Turn Key brings its own baggage, including a $12.5 million settlement against Garfield County, Oklahoma, in 2019 because a man died behind bars after spending over 55 hours strapped into a restraint chair.

Turn Key was providing medical care in that jail, and the lawsuit alleged both corrections officials and medical staff failed to intervene. Turn Key officials have said the company paid a minuscule part of the overall settlement amount.

The new East Baton Rouge contract lasts four years, with the option to extend twice, for two years each.

