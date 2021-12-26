Starting in January, Baton Rouge police and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host a six-week Citizens Academy to give residents insight into the scope of police work within the city.
The course, which will run from Jan. 25 through March 8, is the first of its kind to be hosted by the department in at least 10 years, according to BRPD spokesman L’Gene McKneely.
“It’s good information for citizens, to show them the inner workings of the department,” McKneely said. “It allows them to get a better understanding of what we do.”
He said the course integrates several hands-on lessons, including a trip to a firing range to learn about the training officers go through, and a tour of the DEA’s investigative truck.
“It’s very involved,” McKneely said.
The Citizens Academy is part of an ongoing effort to improve the relationship between police and local communities, particularly as the city’s homicide rate reaches an all-time high and BRPD handles a slew of officer misconduct scandals, raising questions from advocates about the department’s efficacy.
Since two Baton Rouge officers killed 37-year-old Alton Sterling in the parking lot of Triple S Food Mart in 2016, the department has garnered national attention – and criticism – for its policing practices.
In the years since Sterling’s death, a number of other incidents have increased that scrutiny, including an instance on New Years Day in 2020 when officers invasively searched a minor in public. Four months later, the department was back in the news after an officer choked Black work-release detainee Bradford Skinner.
That September, 20-year BRPD veteran Chris Kuhn was found to have posted racist, sexist and other offensive language on an online blog, making him the latest department member to be accused of making bigoted remarks, and this past February, an officer allegedly threw a 13-year-old Black boy to the ground and choked him.
In June, another officer allegedly pressured a young woman to meet him at an empty warehouse, where the woman said he made sexual advances toward her.
McKneely said the department hopes that being more transparent about its day-to-day operations will help restore public trust in local law enforcement.
“The things that they’ll learn, the people that they’ll meet – folks will go back into their communities and share from week to week,” McKneely said. “Most people don’t even know where the (dispatch office) is, and they don’t know that we not only have Baton Rouge police, but also sheriff, EMS, 911, fire all in one big room.”
Between 20 and 25 spots are available. Applications can be picked up in the lobby of Baton Rouge Police Headquarters. Digital forms are available on the BRPD website.
Classes will be held every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. The deadline to submit an application is Jan. 7.
BRPD asked that anyone with questions about the academy call (225) 389-3886.
McKneely added that participants might come away with a different understanding of police work.
“(People) don’t understand all of the work that goes into things. Dispatch for example, all the work behind when the call comes in, who it goes to, and why there’s maybe a delay in that information being transferred to the actual officer,” he said. “They’ll get a view of law enforcement that will allow them to look behind the curtain and see what comes with being in law enforcement.”