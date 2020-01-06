Six local and national firms are competing for the job of shepherding a planned $50 million revitalization of the University Lakes.

The LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation — an affiliate of the LSU Foundation spearheading the restoration — is scheduled to select a project adviser from the applicants by Jan. 17. The responses will be posted online for the public to view, but only after a firm is selected. That's to preserve the integrity of the competitive bid process, according to a statement from LSU REFF.

The six lakes adjacent to the LSU campus and City-Brooks Community Park have been overgrown with vegetation in recent years. State and local leaders announced in November that they had cobbled together nearly $50 million to clean them up.

The project adviser will be responsible for financial analysis, helping find a design firm, a contractor and other vendors for dredging, excavation and other improvements to the lakes, and ensuring the project meets all the requirements of the various groups funding the project.

Those seeking the job include:

A joint venture of Ankura Consulting Group LLC, Commonwealth James LLC, Sherman Strategies LLC, and Miles Granderson LLC

A joint venture of Brailsford & Dunlavey and CSRS

Bob Jacobsen PE LLC

Jones Lang LaSalle Americas Inc.

A joint venture of Partners in Energy LLC and Providence Engineering and Environmental Group LLC

A joint venture of Stantec and KPMG LLP.