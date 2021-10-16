Hundreds gathered at St. George Catholic Church Saturday to mourn the loss of Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, who was killed in an ambush last weekend in Ascension Parish.

Somber law enforcement officers filed into the sanctuary where Father Paul Yi addressed Gaubert’s family directly during his opening prayer in which he described the slain 19-year LSP veteran as a “caring and loving father” and a “source of strength and comfort” for all who knew him.

“We gather here today as the result of an evil act,” Yi said. “But evil will not win.”

Gaubert, a father of two, was killed on Oct. 9 in a bank parking lot in Prairieville while filing a police report inside his patrol car.

Prosecutors say Matthew Mire, 31, likely killed Gaubert shortly before attacking his own cousin, Joseph Schexnayder, and Schexnayder’s longtime girlfriend, Pamela Adair, who also died from her injuries.

In addition to shooting Gaubert, Schexnayder and Adair, Mire is accused of wounding two of his neighbors in the Livingston Parish town of French Settlement before he was finally arrested.

Police have not yet released a possible motive for the crime.

Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis delivered a eulogy for Gaubert Saturday, describing him as a joyful presence. He was a jokester, Davis said, with the ability to make people around him laugh so hard “it would make your body hurt.”

Gaubert joined State Police in 2002 after serving in the U.S. Army and Louisiana National Guard.

Upon his graduation from the Academy, he was assigned to patrol at Troop A in Baton Rouge, where he worked for six years before transferring to the Criminal Investigative Division in 2009.

Gaubert received numerous accolades for his service, and he continued to work with the Criminal Investigative Division until he returned to Troop A in 2012.

During Saturday’s packed ceremony, Davis described Gaubert as a “free spirit” whose personality sometimes clashed with his own — often with amusing results.

“He’d come as the day comes and go as the day goes,” Davis said with a laugh. “Putting me and Adam together was like putting a tropical storm over warm water — it was the brewing of a perfect storm.”

He recalled one instance during which he and Gaubert were conducting inventory when they discovered a missing shield. Seeing Gaubert was the last one to have signed the shield out, Davis said he confronted the trooper, and the two argued for more than an hour about whether Gaubert still had the expensive piece of equipment.

Frustrated, Davis reported the shield missing, facing criticism from his own supervisor.

“As fate would have it, a couple days after the end of the inventory cycle, Adam came strolling up with the shield,” he said. “‘Hey Lu, found that shield you were looking for.’ Of course, all of the frustration and anger immediately started to erupt and I began to yell.”

Davis said he asked Gaubert where he found it, and the trooper said it was left behind his bathroom door.

“I said ‘Adam, why would that shield be behind your door in your bathroom?’” Davis said. “As only Adam could say, (he responded), ‘Lu, you never know who might come busting through that door while you’re doing your business.’”

The crowd laughed.

Gaubert’s humor belied the risk he faced each time he donned his crisp blue uniform, Davis went on to say.

“We know our role as public servants is inherently dangerous … but when a tragedy occurs, it serves as a stark reminder of the sacrifices of Louisiana State Troopers,” Davis continued. “In a society of seemingly everyday tragedy, the loss of one of these brave souls will forever be impactful and hurtful.”

In death, Gaubert joins the ranks of 33 other Louisiana State Police officers killed in the line of duty.

“Trooper Gaubert fulfilled his devotion to service; it is now our duty to carry on his legacy,” Davis tearfully concluded. “Well done, trooper. We have it from here.”