Iberville Parish is considering the installation of water-filled dams on along Bayou Manchac to prevent flooding in the Spanish Lake basin, revisiting a controversial flood protection measure of the past few years that has sparked conflict with the parish's neighbors.
Parish President Mitch Ourso said Tuesday afternoon that it was more than likely that the rising water in Bayou Manchac would require him to put up the tubular-shaped AquaDams along Manchac Road.
"I'm going to assess the situation. More than likely, I'm going to have to put them out," he said.
"That's what I bought them for," he added.
He said parish workers were already installing the dams on La. 75 near Bayou Sorrel on the west bank of his parish.
The dams have sparked conflict and litigation between Iberville and East Baton Rouge parish, which have Bayou Manchac as a dividing line.
City-parish officials have contended the dams could cause flooding in homes on the northern side of the bayou in East Baton Rouge.
Ourso claims he is using the dams to protect his residents from flood water drainage out of Baton Rouge and that the city-parish has never actually suffered flooding as a result of the dams.
At issue is the storm water runoff that drains into Bayou Fountain and Ward's Creek from growing, low-lying areas of south Baton Rouge being elevated with fill dirt. That water ends up in Bayou Manchac and runs up against Alligator Bayou Road in Ascension Parish and Manchac Road in Iberville Parish.
Part of a connection through sparsely populated swamps between Bluff Road in Ascension Parish and La. 30 in Iberville, the two-lane roads also serve as a levee that blocks high water in Bayou Manchac from entering the huge swamp basin.
The flood of August 2016 defeated sandbags Ourso had set up on that road, sending high water over Manchac Road across a three-mile-long stretch, flooding homes in the basin.
Due to the size of small drainage gates for the entire basin, it took many days for the flood water to drain from the basin in 2016 and people's homes, even after manmade cuts were dug into the roads and portable pumps were installed.
Complicating the question of where that water comes from -- the city-parish or elsewhere -- the Amite River can back up, upstream, into Bayou Manchac during some kinds of severe storms.
In response to 2016, Ourso found dams, he has alleged in court papers, and has installed the dams twice before in June 2017 for Tropical Storm Cindy and in July 2019 for Hurricane Barry.
In both cases, the dams were never forced into action and actually held back high water in Manchac, Ourso claims.
The city-parish sued Iberville in federal court to halt the installation of the dams in 2019.
In August 2020, Judge Brian Jackson dismissed the city-parish suit and related litigation on largely procedural grounds. Iberville had argued there was no issue related to federal law in the dispute and that the city-parish nor its residents have ever suffered any harm necessary to require a lawsuit.
In May, Iberville Parish brought a damages case over the AquaDams dispute in state court, in the 19th Judicial District Court.
That case is still pending.
A city-parish spokesman was still preparing a response early Tuesday afternoon.