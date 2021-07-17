At least 10 people were stranded while tubing the Amite river because of a surge of water, according to WBRZ news.

The new agency reported that the Central Fire Department rescued the group Saturday, and that a woman was reportedly caught by a tree limb while the current pushed her.

One person was hurt and taken to a hospital in Baton Rouge, according to the news agency.

A Central Fire Department spokeperson told WBRZ the surge was likely caused by the several inches of rain from Friday's storm.

The incident is the second reported tubing accident in the Amite River in less than a month. That other tubing incident involved the death of the father of LSU baseball pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard. He died during Father's Day weekend.