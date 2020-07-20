Southern University will offer students three options for classes in the upcoming fall semester: in person; fully online or a blend of the two forms of instruction.
Face coverings will continue to be required at all times on campus and everyone entering the campus must have their temperature checked at a designated checkpoint, the university said on its website Monday.
For in-person classes this fall, the maximum occupancy will be 15 students, at least a 50 percent decrease from normal class sizes.
All classrooms will have sanitization stations so students and faculty can self-sanitize the room's seating and other classroom items before using. Additionally, all buildings will be sanitized by professional custodial services regularly.
Sanitization stations will also be located throughout campus.
Online classes will be delivered through the software program, Moodle, unless other directions are given.
Students are encouraged to continue registration for classes through the university's "Banner system," even if classes listed do not have an “online” designation, Southern University said.
Each student moving into on-campus housing will be able to bring a maximum of two guests and two vehicles to assist with their move-in and frequent sanitization will be required.
Visits to students living on-campus has been suspended, and other safety precautions will continue be implemented by the Campus Dining department, which is offering take-out meals.
Coronovirus testing and prevention services for employees and students will continue, with students continuing to receive the testing service at the Student Health Center. Employees will be tested through local health organizations.
The university is planing to provide protective face coverings for everyone, but staff and students are still encouraged to bring their own masks daily.
Plans will continue to be updated in accordance with local, state and federal health and safety guidelines, Southern University said.