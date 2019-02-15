Scotlandville activists are trying to get their community registered as a historic district to help property owners repair buildings that have anchored the area for generations.
It's a matter of civic pride for Byron Washington of the group North Baton Rouge Now. But a historic designation also makes it easier for nonprofits to secure grants for beautification projects, and for landowners to get help restoring old buildings.
For example, one federal program can reimburse up to 20 percent of costs to repair a historic building, said Nicole Hobson-Morris, director of the state's Division of Historic Preservation.
To qualify, Scotlandville will have to demonstrate that its district is at least 50 years old and significant for its architecture, archaeology, culture or connection to a historical figure, Hobson-Morris said.
Washington made the case Friday for the community's cultural importance. Standing near the intersection of Scenic Highway and Scotland Avenue, he said the area used to be a central business district where locals patronized their neighborhood entrepreneurs, all at the steps of Southern University. It was a thriving community which thrummed "like its own little heartbeat," he said.
Black History Month is a good reminder to think about the forebears of the local African-American community, he said. NBR Now will host three public meetings and are asking for community support as they make their case for the historic designation. Washington asked Scotlandville residents to bring photos, documents and stories.
"Talk to your elders. Talk to your neighbors," he said.
The meetings will take place between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Feb 18 at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center and Feb. 21 at Scotlandville High. A Feb. 26 meeting at the Scotlandville library will run between 6:30 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.
Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks also urged community input and said she's excited by the prospect of the historic recognition.
Organizers are still working out the boundaries of the proposed district, but NBR Now president Sateria Tate said it could run as far north as University Place and as far south as Southern Heights and the Banks Addition.
She echoed the call for community input and hopes property owners will learn about possibilities within a historic district because incentives can stack on top of other programs like the existing Opportunity Zone deals.
Hobson-Morris said a historic designation would not restrict what owners can do with their property, but the program is designed to "jump-start the revitalization process."
After the public meetings, it will take a month or two to survey the properties in Scotlandville, then at least another month for the state to review the application, depending on how much material is submitted, authorities said. If the state approves the application, it would go before the National Parks Service for a final determination.